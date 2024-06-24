Karachi’s “Feels Like” Temperature Hits 51°C

The port city of Karachi is enduring extreme heat, with the “feels like” temperature reaching 51°C around 2 pm on Monday. This is due to the high humidity making the heat much worse than what the temperature alone shows. A partial heatwave is forecasted to continue for the next three days.

Sardar Sarfraz, the chief meteorologist of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), reported that the temperature in Karachi is expected to exceed 40°C today. The city will experience extremely hot and humid weather for the next three days.

During this period, the sea breeze will be blocked during the day, increasing the heat’s intensity.

The weather will remain hot and humid, with temperatures on Tuesday likely to range between 38°C and 40°C. Hot winds from Balochistan will continue to blow from the northwest during the day, with the sea breeze possibly resuming in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to slightly drop from Wednesday, with the mercury potentially decreasing to 39°C or 37°C.

The PMD also predicts above-normal rainfall in southern Sindh, including Karachi, this year. Monsoon rains may begin in eastern Sindh around July 2 or 3, and Karachi might receive monsoon rains in the first week of July.

The weather in most parts of Sindh will remain extremely hot for the next three days. In Ghotki, Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, and Shikarpur, temperatures may reach 46°C to 48°C.

In Hyderabad, Umarkot, Tharparkar, and Badin, temperatures are expected to range from 44°C to 46°C. There is a chance of light rain with thundershowers in Tharparkar and Umarkot this evening or tonight.