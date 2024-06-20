CAA Issues Bird Advisory for Lahore Airport

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued an advisory for pilots operating at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, according to a report by 24NewsHD TV channel. The advisory, released on Wednesday, specifically calls for increased caution during the upcoming monsoon season due to a significant rise in bird activity in the area.

The CAA’s advisory highlights several key points:

Increased Bird Activity: During the monsoon season, many birds are expected to swarm near the airport. This surge in bird activity is primarily due to seasonal changes that attract birds to the area. Altitude Concern: Pilots are particularly advised to be cautious when flying at altitudes below 3,000 feet, as this is where the majority of bird activity is anticipated to occur. The presence of birds at these lower altitudes poses a higher risk of bird strikes during critical phases of flight, such as takeoff and landing. Operational Precautions: Pilots are recommended to implement several preventive measures, including: Thorough pre-flight briefings that include updates on bird activity.

Employment of enhanced visual scanning techniques during ascent and descent.

Closely coordinating with air traffic control to receive real-time information on bird sightings.

Strictly follow standard operating procedures designed to minimize bird strike risks. Continued Updates: The CAA will provide ongoing updates and advisories as necessary to keep pilots informed about current conditions and any changes in the situation.

By issuing this detailed advisory, the CAA aims to ensure the safety of flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport during the monsoon season. Pilots are urged to remain vigilant and follow all recommended safety protocols to mitigate the risks associated with increased bird activity.