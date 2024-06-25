Govt is Not Imposing Duties on Solar Panels

The federal cabinet decided on Tuesday that no new duty will be imposed on solar panels.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet decided against imposing a duty on solar panels to keep renewable sources of energy affordable for the common man.

ALSO READ FBR Issues Same Old Complicated Tax Return Form For Salaried Class

The meeting decided on limited sugar exports after confirming ample reserves. The Prime Minister ordered that sugar prices must not increase and formed a committee to monitor prices, with exports to be halted if prices increase.

The cabinet was informed that the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is progressing rapidly, with bidding scheduled for the first week of August. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of transparency in the privatization process.

The government plans to boost the economy by developing small and medium-scale industries and increasing domestic exports. The focus is on abolishing privileges for elites and providing economic security and equal development opportunities for the common man.

The cabinet approved the transit of a container with truck parts from Karachi to Kabul, Afghanistan, on humanitarian grounds. They also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Pakistan and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance.

The cabinet appointed the Executive Director of the Frequency Allocation Board and approved the National Economic Council’s annual report for the financial year 2022-23 to be presented in Parliament.

ALSO READ Govt to Set Up Project Management Unit For Hiring New Talent For SIFC

The cabinet approved decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee on June 13, 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on June 11, 2024, and the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises on June 20, 2024. The Prime Minister directed ministers to ensure their presence in Parliament during the Budget 2024-25 debate.