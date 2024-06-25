Mobile Excise Services Now at Fatima Jinnah Park

The Excise Department will introduce a mobile facility at Fatima Jinnah Park in the federal capital starting Monday. Part of the ICT Doorstep program, this initiative aims to make essential services more accessible to the public, as per a spokesperson from the Islamabad administration.

The mobile unit will be available from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Bolan Gate parking lot in the park. The facility will simplify the process for obtaining fuel permits for domestic and commercial use, as well as motor vehicle registration.

In addition to vehicle-related services such as registration, transfer, and token tax payment, the mobile unit will also issue domicile certificates, birth certificates, power of attorney documents, and international driving permits. This initiative aims to reduce the need for multiple visits to government offices by bringing these essential services directly to the community.

By enhancing access to these services, the ICT administration aims to reduce the inconvenience of repeated visits to government offices, providing easier access to civic facilities for residents of Islamabad and the surrounding areas.