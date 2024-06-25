Reko Diq Mining Company Installs 3rd RO Plant in Chagai District

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 25, 2024 | 10:47 am

The Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) has inaugurated a new reverse osmosis (RO) plant in Nok Chah village, Chagai district, to provide potable water to local communities.

This is the third RO plant established by RDMC in the district, with the first two located in the villages of Humai and Mashki Chah.

ALSO READ

The new RO plant in Nok Chah uses advanced technology to produce 5,000 gallons of clean drinking water daily. Before its installation, local water wells had total dissolved solids (TDS) levels exceeding 5,200, making the water unsafe for consumption.

The new RO plants have reduced TDS levels to a safe range of 200 to 230, meeting health standards for human consumption.

Previously, residents of Nok Chah village and nearby areas struggled to access potable water and had to use water with unsafe TDS levels. The new RO plant is expected to help alleviate most of these problems for the locals.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Features Tharparkar Artist Mai Dhai on Times Square as the EQUAL PK Ambassador for June 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>