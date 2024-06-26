Govt to Install Smart Meters to Prevent Theft From Oil and Gas Pipelines

The federal government has decided to install smart meters to prevent theft from oil and gas pipelines.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting today in Islamabad focused on the affairs of the Petroleum Division. Participants were briefed that a plan of action would be developed to increase the production of tight gas. Smart meters will be installed to prevent theft from oil and gas pipelines. Meanwhile, policies on electric bikes, cars, and home appliances are under development, and proposals for deregulating the petroleum sector will be explored.

ALSO READ Govt Withdraws 25% Sales Tax on Hybrid Vehicles

Shehbaz emphasized the need to promote alternative energy sources, particularly solar energy, and highlighted the importance of Thar Coal for Pakistan’s energy needs. The Prime Minister directed the development of a strategy for the gasification of Thar Coal and instructed that all necessary steps be taken to ensure the railway line facilitates the transport of Thar Coal to other parts of the country.

The meeting reviewed that despite Pakistan’s low carbon footprint, it is the fifth most affected country by climate change. Efforts are being made to mitigate these effects by promoting alternative energy products.

The petroleum and gas exploration process will be fully digitized, and steps are being taken to ensure competitiveness in the petroleum and gas sector. Strategies are being formulated to increase local oil and gas production, and efforts will also be made to promote biofuels.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Mossadegh Malik, Federal Minister for Power Owais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and other senior government officials attended the meeting.