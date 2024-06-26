PM Approves JV to Relocate Chinese Industries to Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the joint venture initiative between Chinese and Pakistani companies aimed at relocating Chinese industries to Pakistan.

The PM gave the green light to this project during a meeting to review issues faced by the Board of Investment (BOI) in Islamabad today. He emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing both domestic and foreign investments.

Shehbaz summoned a comprehensive progress report on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed between Pakistani and Chinese firms during his recent trip to Shenzhen.

The Prime Minister stressed the opportunities for economic growth and directed authorities to revise the draft law for Special Economic Zones.

The meeting included a briefing from the Secretary BOI which briefed the participants on efforts towards facilitating the relocation of Chinese industries and plans to engage Chinese experts in establishing the Islamabad Business Facilitation Center.

The meeting was also informed that the draft of the Ease of Doing Business Act will soon be submitted to the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs.