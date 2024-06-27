Fake Driving License Scandal Hits KP

A scandal has surfaced involving the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Transport Department. The department is claimed to have issued fraudulent driving licenses to Pakistanis residing in Australia and Hong Kong. This revelation has raised significant concerns and led to international scrutiny.

The Pakistani High Commission and Consulate in Australia reported to the KP Transport Department that Australian authorities have identified multiple fake driving licenses issued to individuals from Punjab and other regions of Pakistan. This situation has caused serious reservations among Australian officials regarding the integrity of these licenses.

Moreover, the Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption has contacted Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB), highlighting that 89 Pakistanis allegedly received fake driving licenses from the KP Transport Department. This international attention has brought the issue to the forefront, demanding immediate action.

The Foreign Office in Islamabad has taken notice of the situation. On May 29, the office wrote to Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, expressing concern over the damage to Pakistan’s reputation and demanding accountability and a thorough investigation.

The KP Transport Department had previously issued a notification on November 29, 2021, stating that only individuals holding KP domicile would be eligible for LTV, HTV, and PSV licenses. However, this policy appears to have been circumvented in these fraudulent activities.

ALSO READ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department Introduces New App for Driving License Holders

Former Director of Transport KP, Zeeshan Abdullah, stated that action has been taken against Deputy Director MIS and Assistant Director IT, and the department’s software has been updated to prevent future occurrences. Additionally, a summary has been sent to NADRA for the biometric verification of licenses, aiming to enhance the authenticity and reliability of the process.