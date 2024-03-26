Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department Introduces New App for Driving License Holders

By Sher Alam | Published Mar 26, 2024 | 12:52 pm

The Transport Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has introduced a new app named KP Transport, marking the first-ever digital initiative for driving license holders in the province.

The KP Transport app offers a range of user-friendly features, revolutionizing the process of license verification. Upon downloading the app from the Google Play Store, license holders can easily register and access its functionalities.

One of the key features of the app is the ability for license holders to verify their licenses swiftly and securely. By entering their identification card number into the app, users can authenticate their license status. Furthermore, the app provides a detailed overview of the license holder’s information, including their photograph, ensuring authenticity and accuracy.

Beyond license verification, the KP Transport app encompasses a variety of essential services tailored to meet the needs of license holders. These include features such as fee tracking, enabling users to stay updated on payment statuses, and driving tests, allowing individuals to prepare for upcoming examinations.

Moreover, the app offers theory tests to assess users’ understanding of driving regulations and road safety measures. Learner applications can also be submitted through the app, streamlining the process for those seeking to obtain a driving license for the first time.

Additionally, the app facilitates application inquiries, providing users with real-time updates on the status of their license applications. It also offers information on license centers, guiding users to designated locations for license-related services.

Overall, the introduction of the KP Transport app represents a significant leap forward in digitizing licensing procedures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, offering license holders unparalleled convenience and efficiency in managing their driving credentials.

