Gold Rate in Pakistan Increases Slightly After Successive Declines

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 27, 2024 | 3:20 pm

After two successive declines, the price of gold in Pakistan rose by Rs. 400 per tola on Thursday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 400 per tola to Rs. 241,000, while the price of 10 grams rose by 343 to Rs. 206,619.

On Wednesday the price of the precious metal in the country fell by Rs. 900 per tola while it also posted a decrease of Rs. 500 per tola on Tuesday.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.3 percent at $2,303.80 per ounce, as of 0816 GMT, while the US gold futures also went up by 0.1 percent to $2,314.40.

 

