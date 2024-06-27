Madrassah Students Admitted to Hospital Due to Food Poisoning

A total of 36 madrassah students were hospitalized due to food poisoning in New Murree on Wednesday. Fortunately, all the affected students are reported to be in stable condition.

According to emergency services, the incident began with an emergency call reporting the sickness of two madrassah students. In response, a motorbike and an ambulance were dispatched to New Murree. Upon arrival, emergency staff discovered that a total of 36 students had suffered from food poisoning.

Initially, twelve of the sick students were taken to a nearby private clinic, while 24 others were transported to another private hospital. Eventually, all affected students were moved to Civil Hospital Murree for further treatment and observation.

Emergency services acted promptly to address the situation, ensuring that all students received the necessary medical attention. The cause of the food poisoning is yet to be determined, and authorities are likely to investigate the source of the contamination to prevent future incidents.