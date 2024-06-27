Torrential Monsoon Rain Wreaks Havoc in Balochistan

The Met Department has reported that monsoon rains are continuing across Balochistan and are expected to persist until June 28.

The recent spell of heavy rains has affected several areas, including Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Hub, and their surrounding regions, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

In Dera Bugti, the intense rains have caused significant damage, prompting the PDMA to initiate rescue and relief operations. A comprehensive survey is currently underway to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the ongoing monsoon downpours.

In response to the urgent needs of the affected population, aid supplies sufficient for 1,000 families have already been dispatched to Dera Bugti.

The PDMA is in close contact with all districts to effectively manage and mitigate the potential impacts of the monsoon rains.

The PDMA has forecast more rain in Lasbela, Hub, Khuzdar, Kohlu, and Dera Bugti over the next 24 hours. Additionally, there is a possibility of rain in Naseerabad, Sohbatpur, Zhob, and nearby areas, which could worsen the current situation.

Efforts are being made to ensure timely and adequate relief for those affected by the monsoon rains, with the PDMA coordinating with local authorities to address any emerging challenges promptly. The ongoing operations highlight the commitment of the authorities to provide necessary assistance and support to the residents of Balochistan during this critical period.