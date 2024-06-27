Yango Celebrates Pakistan Safety Awareness Month through Its Latest Campaign

International ride-hailing service Yango, part of global tech company Yango, is celebrating “Pakistan Safety Awareness Month” by promoting the safety features that are available for both drivers and passengers on the Yango app; highlighting Yango’s unwavering commitment to providing a secure and reliable ride-hailing experience for users in Pakistan.

The safety of the passengers is an important concern when it comes to public transportation. Yango always goes the extra mile to ensure every ride is a smooth and pleasant experience for both parties. Let’s take a look at the safety features of the campaign:

Profile Photo of Drivers: During Yango Pro registration, drivers must upload a profile photo. This allows passengers to verify the driver’s identity by comparing the photo in the app with the driver in person, adding an extra layer of security.

All Documents and Photos Check: Drivers must upload photos of their driver’s license (front, back, and a selfie with the license) and their car. Access to orders is only granted after these documents are verified, ensuring that all drivers are properly vetted.

Safety Center: Accessible through the user’s app, the Safety Center is available before, during, and after the ride. It includes an SOS button for quick access to local authorities, a Share Route button, and an Emergency Situation button, providing comprehensive safety options at the passenger’s fingertips.

Trusted Contacts: Passengers can add up to three trusted contacts from their address book. They can choose to share ride details automatically or manually, ensuring that someone always knows their whereabouts during a ride.

SOS Button: In case of emergency, passengers can use the SOS button to reach local authorities directly from the app, ensuring swift assistance.

Share Route: Passengers can share real-time trip details, including the route, driver’s name, and car plate number, with their contacts, enhancing safety through transparency.

Driver’s Rating Display: Passengers can view the driver’s rating, which is based on feedback from previous riders, helping them make informed decisions about their rides.

Through the campaign, Yango aims to educate a broader audience about its safety features. This campaign highlights Yango’s dedication to safety and encourages the public to adopt safer practices while using ride-hailing services.

Yango Pakistan’s Safety Campaign is a significant step towards creating a safer ride-hailing ecosystem in the country. Yango continues to lead the way in ensuring the well-being of its drivers and passengers.