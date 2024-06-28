Anti-Smoke Drive Leads to Impounding Thousands of Vehicles in Lahore

The Lahore Traffic Police have seized over 33,000 cars that are spewing toxic smoke and imposed high fines totalling Rs. 60.6 million throughout the course of a comprehensive six-month pollution remediation campaign. The Lahore High Court issued the instructions that led to the start of this campaign.

The Lahore Traffic Police have enforced strict regulations on cars that emit hazardous smoke, fining offenders heavily and taking swift action against offenders. Amara Athar, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) for Lahore, reported that 15,701 cars were seized for dangerous smoke emissions from different police stations and districts. Furthermore, 6,344 vehicles were fined for problems relating to issues of sand, dirt, and dust, and 8,427 vehicles received challan tickets, especially for smoke emissions.

The crackdown extended to vehicles lacking proper fitness certificates. A total of 14,255 vehicles in poor condition were fined, and 183 vehicles were stopped for possessing fake fitness certificates.

The Lahore Traffic Police have started a massive public awareness campaign in addition to their enforcement efforts. More than five hundred traffic awareness seminars have been held in government offices, bus stops, colleges, and schools. Additionally, a public outreach program has been launched, utilizing social media to locate and respond to reports of automobiles releasing smoke.

Amara Athar, the CTO, stressed the importance of public collaboration in the fight against pollution of the urban environment. In order to make the environment cleaner and healthier for everyone, she urged the public to collaborate with the authorities.

The efforts of the traffic police, aided by community participation, are crucial in establishing a sustainable and wholesome urban environment as Lahore fights the problems of urban pollution.