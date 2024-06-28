CDWP Approves Development Projects Worth Rs. 900 Billion

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 28, 2024 | 12:27 am
rupee | ProPakistani

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 26 development projects worth Rs. 900 billion during its meeting chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan on Thursday.

Out of these, 17 projects worth Rs. 33 billion have been approved by the CDWP forum, while the forum has recommended 9 projects worth Rs. 867 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary Planning, Members of the Planning Commission, JCE (Ops), JCE (Ep), as well as respective Federal Secretaries and representatives from Federal Ministries and Provincial Governments.

The agenda included a discussion on projects of Energy, Governance, Health, Higher Education, Information Technology, Agriculture &Food Security, Industries & Commerce, Mass Media, Physical Planning & Housing and Transport & Communication, Industries & Commerce, and Water Resources sectors.

ProPK Staff

