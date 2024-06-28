Customs Intelligence Detects 8 Ghost Exporting Units 

The directorate of Customs Intelligence, Karachi continues its crackdown on down against ghost exporting units availing duty and tax exemption of millions of rupees.

As per details, the Director General Customs Intelligence Ali Raza Hanjra passed on the information about misuse of Export Facilitation Scheme of SRO 492(I)/2009 by eight entities registered as exporters.

Under this scheme, the exporters are allowed to import input goods without payment of duty and taxes for manufacture and export of finished goods.

The scrutiny of data showed that cumulatively these eight units namely M/s AAA Associates, M/s Ocuba International, M/s MAS International, M/s K.F Enterprises, M/s Zain Industries, M/s Jawa Industry, M/s Continental and M/s SM Enterprises had imported input goods of worth Rs. 330 million and availed duty and tax exemption of Rs. 156 million, however, against the requirement of the SRO their export was NIL.

As follow up when the teams of Customs Intelligence Karachi reached the declared locations of these units, none was found existing at the given address.

At the directions of Director Customs Intelligence 8 FIRs have been lodged eight FIRs against the unscrupulous exporters who flouted the well-intended export facilitation scheme of Government of Pakistan.

Earlier in April, Customs Intelligence Karachi detected misuse of this scheme by four other exporters and lodged FIR against them too.

The Director General Ali Raza Hanjra appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff of Customs Intelligence, Karachi.