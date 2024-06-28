Doctors Warn Against Drinking Juices From Roadside Carts

A health expert issued a warning on Thursday about the common practice of vendor carts using unclean water to prepare roadside refreshing drinks, such as juices, lemonade, sugarcane juice, and ice cream falooda, posing a significant threat to public health. Imran Sarwar Sheikh, head of the emergency ward, told a private news channel, “One of the primary concerns is that these vendors are using raw ice, which harbors various microorganisms, including harmful bacteria.”

He explained, “These bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illnesses when ingested. Raw ice may contain traces of dirt, debris, and other pollutants from the water source, further increasing the risk of contamination.” Imran added, “Consuming drinks or food items that come into contact with raw ice can lead to foodborne illnesses, ranging from mild gastrointestinal discomfort to more severe symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration.”

He emphasized that individuals with weakened immune systems, young children, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to these health risks. “Most roadside vendors do not use food-grade ice, which can cause health issues,” Imran said. “The ice used by these vendors leads to various diseases,” he added.