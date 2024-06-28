Huawei Releases 5G-A Technology Roadmap to Promote Win-Win Situation in 5G-A Industry

During the 2024 MWC Shanghai, GSMA held a 5G-A Industry Roundtable with leaders from global regulatory agencies, operators, equipment manufacturers, research institutes, and vertical industries to share the network construction and application results of the evolution from 5G to 5G-A, and in-depth discussions on 5G-A commercial monetization and strategic development.

Li Jie, President of Huawei’s 5G & LTE TDD domain, said at the meeting:

2024 is the first year of 5G-A commercialization. At the same time, with the new changes brought about by AI, the mobile communications industry has formed a new opportunity. Huawei has continued to deepen its efforts in four major technical directions to build a 5G-A network that is connected in all scenarios, guarantees all services, and is green all the time. With the vigorous development of diversified applications, how can we embrace the uncertainty of the commercialization rhythm of services with deterministic network capabilities? Huawei will work with global partners to embrace the era of ubiquitous AI and explore unlimited possibilities together.

Representatives of leading global operators such as Beijing Unicom, Yunnan Mobile, and du in the United Arab Emirates shared their experiences in 5G and 5G-A network construction and commercial realization. First, network capacity upgrades can meet the diversified development of mobile applications, and differentiated user experience is the core of realizing 5G-A multi-dimensional realization; second, high-quality 5G networks are the cornerstone of 5G-A deployment.

By consolidating network capabilities in residential areas, high-speed railways, urban and rural areas, and other scenarios, a solid foundation for 5G-A’s one network with multiple capabilities will be built; third, through end-to-end intelligent operations, comprehensive insight into network problems and self-healing optimization can be achieved, network performance can be maximized, and user experience can be improved.

Industry partners such as GSMA and Omdia said that 5G business growth is accelerating and 5G-A deployment is just in time. First, through the large-scale deployment of 3CC, the ultimate 5Gbps network experience can be achieved to meet the needs of multiple immersive experiences such as games, events, and audio and video. Second, the entire 5G-A industry chain has matured. At present, new frequencies such as U6G and millimeter waves have been issued to some operators for verification and reserve. There are more than 30 terminals in the world that support 5G-A, and more than 60 operators have completed the commercial release of 5G-A. Third, around the opportunities brought by the AI ​​era, the entire industry chain needs to actively collaborate to build more efficient, smarter, and more reliable networks and applications.

At the roundtable meeting, Huawei officially released the direction of industry technology evolution from 5G to 5G-A. Through 3D ELAA (extremely large-scale antenna array) antenna technology, differentiated experience solutions, full-time full-series green solutions, and continuous innovation in four major technologies, it will build a new experience in the 5G-A era and enable mobile networks to meet the needs of “more connections, better experience, and greener networks.”

With the rapid development of AI technology and the emergence of intelligent terminals such as AI PCs, AI mobile phones, AI wearable devices, and in-vehicle systems, the era of ubiquitous AI has arrived. The diversification of connected objects, the richness of carried content, and the changes in user traffic models have put forward higher requirements for network capabilities. At the same time, it also provides new opportunities for the rapid growth of new services and the improvement of network quality and operation and maintenance levels. Huawei calls on all industry partners to seize the new opportunities of this era and jointly promote the win-win development of the 5G-A industry.

MWC Shanghai 2024 was held from June 26 to June 28. Huawei’s exhibition area is located in the E10 and E50 exhibition areas of Hall N1 of the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). 2024 is the first year of 5G-A commercialization; F5G-A, marked by 10G optical networks, has set sail; the coordinated development of “network, cloud and intelligence” is stimulating richer digital experiences and more ubiquitous intelligent applications. Huawei, together with global operators, industry elites, opinion leaders, etc., have in-depth discussions on how to move from a prosperous 5G to a more prosperous 5G-A era, expand new space for operators’ revenue growth, and accelerate the move towards an intelligent world.

For more details, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwcs2024