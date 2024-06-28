Lahore Railway Station Gets Air Conditioned Restrooms

The Pakistan Railways has recently unveiled new air-conditioned restrooms at Lahore Railway Station, as confirmed by a PR spokesperson on Thursday.

These executive facilities are outfitted with modern amenities such as hand sanitizers, hand dryers, and geysers for hot water in winter. They also feature shampoo, clean towels, and diaper changing stations to cater to travelers and mothers.

Dedicated cleaning staff will ensure that the restrooms maintain high standards of hygiene. Separate sections for men and women offer both seated and commode options for comfort.

In a broader initiative, Pakistan Railways plans to replicate these executive restrooms at thirteen more stations nationwide over the next three months.

Developed through a public-private partnership, these restrooms will be accessible for a uniform fee of Rs 50.