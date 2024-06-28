Nayatel Announces a Huge Price Reduction for Digital Box

Nayatel, a leading provider of high-quality digital solutions, has announced a significant price reduction for Digital Box.

For those who are unfamiliar, Digital Box is a set-top box designed to enhance your TV viewing experience. With over 180 Digital + HD channels combined with DVR, parental control, and other features; the Digital Box offers an upgraded viewing experience to basic cable users.

Previously, the user could get a Digital Box at a price of Rs. 12,000. However, with the update in pricing, the Digital Box is now available in just Rs. 6,500. Additionally, customers opting for the monthly installment plan can now enjoy the service at just Rs. 250 per month, instead of Rs. 500 per month.

With this price reduction, Nayatel is making entertainment even more affordable to the customers. The convenient installment plan allows the user to spread the one-time cost over small monthly payments, so they can upgrade their home entertainment without straining their budgets.

If you have been planning on an upgrade, now is the perfect time! For details and purchasing, simply call Nayatel’s sales team at 1441 or visit their Customer Portal.