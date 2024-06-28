Rupee Ends Fiscal Year 2023-24 With Tiny Gains Against US Dollar

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) ended fiscal year 2023-24 with small gains against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was stable all day and closed in green against the greenback. It posted gains against most of the other major currencies during today’s session.

The interbank rate stayed at 278/$ most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were strictly at 278 today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.01 percent and closed at 278.3412 after gaining three paisas against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.74 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.00 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.00 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen during the session, the PKR gained three paisas today.

The PKR was green against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It was stable against the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) and gained 34 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and 84 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

Meanwhile, it lost 13 paisas against the Euro (EUR) and 25 paisas against the British Pound (GBP) in today’s interbank currency market.