Yousuf Dewan Companies Partners with Leading Chinese Company Donar to Build Charging Station Ecosystem Across Pakistan

YDC, a leading player in the Pakistani automotive industry, has made significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) sector by launching electric vehicles and establishing partnerships with key players.

Now, with the possibility of a joint venture with Donar, a prominent EV charger producer from China boasting a staggering 90% share of the local Chinese market, Dewan is poised to revolutionize the transportation landscape in Pakistan.

By aligning with Donar, Dewan will solidify its position as the sole automobile brand in Pakistan with a comprehensive ecosystem necessary for EV success. This strategic partnership ensures that Dewan not only assembles electric vehicles but also provides the essential infrastructure for EV charging, an integral component often overlooked in the transition to electric mobility.

This collaboration not only supports the vision of electrifying Pakistan but also ensures that the customers, especially those driving the newly launched Honri Ve, can enjoy the convenience and confidence of driving electric vehicles without worrying about charging constraints.

With Dewan and Donar joining hands, Pakistani consumers can expect a seamless transition to electric vehicles, complete with the assurance of a robust charging network and cutting-edge technology. This collaboration not only signifies a major leap forward for Dewan but also promises to usher in a new era of sustainable transportation in Pakistan, offering consumers peace of mind and a greener future.