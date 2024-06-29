Enhance Your Home Security with Nwatch Surveillance Solution

Home security has always been a critical concern for the residents of Pakistan. Imagine the shock of returning from a vacation only to find a ransacked home with your valuables gone. These incidents not only cause financial loss but also instill fear and anxiety among the people.

This is where Nwatch can help! As Nayatel’s cloud-based surveillance solution, Nwatch is designed to proactively keep you safe from potential threats. Unlike traditional CCTV systems that store footage locally and are vulnerable to theft or damage, Nwatch stores all recordings securely in Nayatel Cloud for up to 6, 12, and 18 days, at a minimal cost of Rs. 200/month per camera. This ensures that even if the physical camera is tampered with, the footage remains safe and accessible.

With the Nwatch App, you can access 24/7 live footage of your premises from anywhere. The motion detection technology can identify any unusual movement within its range and immediately notify you with real-time alerts. Whether you are at work or traveling, Nwatch ensures your property is always protected.

The multi-view capability enables users to monitor multiple cameras simultaneously on a single screen. This feature is ideal for larger properties or businesses with extensive areas to cover, providing a comprehensive view of all critical points at once.

So, if enhancing your home security has been on your to-do list, this is your cue to act on it. In a world where security concerns are ever-present, it’s time to modify your approach towards safety and security!