Heavy Monsoon Rain Predicted in Next 24 Hours

The Met Department has forecast hot and humid weather for most of the country, with some regions expecting much-needed rainfall.

Monsoon rains have commenced in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, and are now progressing towards other parts of Pakistan, according to the department.

Rain is anticipated in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Potohar, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and southeast Sindh. There is also a possibility of rain in northeast and south Balochistan, with light showers expected in some coastal areas of Sindh.

The department forecasts that the weather will remain hot and humid in Islamabad and its surrounding areas during the day, with partly cloudy skies and occasional rain during the night.

Dr. Babar, Director of Weather Forecasting, told Samaa TV that monsoon rains have started in Sindh, especially Karachi, and are advancing towards the rest of the country. He indicated that various regions expect heavy rains within the next 24 hours.

He stated that more than normal rainfall is expected in July and August, raising concerns about flooding in rivers and canals, as well as the potential for urban flooding in the northeastern and southeastern parts of the country. He further warned of potential flooding in canals and nullahs.

“There will be heavy rain in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KP, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan,” Dr. Babar told Samaa TV. He emphasized the need for preparedness to mitigate the impacts of heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

As monsoon winds advance, the Meteorological Department urges residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The anticipated rains are expected to provide relief from the prevailing heat and humidity, offering respite to millions across the nation.