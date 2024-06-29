Islamabad Administration Alerted Regarding Dengue Amid Monsoon

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has alerted the Islamabad administration about the dengue threat as the rainy season approaches, according to a report by 24NewsHD TV channel.

On Saturday, Mohsin Naqvi contacted the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Ali Randhawa to inform them about the dengue risk.

The Interior Minister instructed strict implementation of all SOPs to combat dengue.

Naqvi also emphasized the importance of ensuring early drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas.

He directed that the anti-dengue plan be implemented diligently and warned that failure or negligence in anti-dengue measures would not be tolerated.

Naqvi called for regular monitoring of all activities related to the Anti-Dengue Plan and the collection of dengue case data from all hospitals and laboratories in the city, in coordination with the management of labs and private hospitals.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa informed the Interior Minister that an Anti-Dengue Working Group is being established in the boundary areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He stated that the administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will work as a team to fight dengue.

So far, nine cases of dengue have been reported in Islamabad, the Chairman CDA said.