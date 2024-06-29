Punjab to Receive 35% Above Normal Monsoon Rain

As the monsoon season approaches, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has intensified its preparations to mitigate the impact of the anticipated heavy rainfall.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has reported that the region is expected to experience 35% more rainfall than usual this year, raising concerns about potential urban flooding.

Kathia stressed the urgency of completing all preparatory measures before the onset of the monsoon. “The forecast indicates an unusually high volume of rain, which necessitates thorough preparations to protect communities and infrastructure,” he stated.

ALSO READ Heavy Monsoon Rain Predicted in Next 24 Hours

In response to the heightened risk, PDMA has intensified efforts to clean rivers and canals to ensure smooth water flow and minimize the risk of flooding. “Our teams are working around the clock to clear obstructions and improve drainage systems,” Kathia added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Babar, the director of weather forecasting, shared in an exclusive conversation with Samaa TV that monsoon rains have already begun in Sindh, particularly in Karachi. He indicated that the monsoon winds are advancing towards the rest of the country and are set to bring heavy rains to various regions within the next 24 hours.

Dr. Babar stated that more than normal rainfall is expected in July and August, raising concerns about flooding in rivers and canals, as well as the potential for urban flooding in the northeastern and southeastern parts of the country. He further warned of potential flooding in canals and nullahs.

“There will be heavy rain in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KP, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan,” Dr. Babar told Samaa TV. He emphasized the need for preparedness to mitigate the impacts of heavy rainfall and potential flooding.