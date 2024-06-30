Govt Announces Increase in Prices of Petrol and Diesel

The federal government on Sunday announced an increase in the prices of petroleum products.

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry, the price of MS petrol has been increased by Rs. x7.45 per liter to Rs. 265.61, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has seen an increase of Rs. 9.56 per liter to Rs. 277.45.

The Finance Division in the previous fortnightly review on June 14 had decreased the price of petrol by Rs. 10.20 per liter and high-speed diesel by Rs. 2.33 per liter.

The government is currently collecting Rs. 60 per liter petroleum levy, the maximum permissible limit under the law, on both petrol and high-speed diesel. This levy will be gradually increased to Rs. 70 per liter next fiscal year following the Rs. 10 per liter increase approved in Finance Bill 2024.

It bears mentioning that the Pakistani Rupee has remained stable at 278/$ during the current fortnight.