Dealers Threaten to Shut Down Petrol Pumps

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has threatened to shut down petrol stations nationwide on Friday, July 5, if the advance tax is not withdrawn from the Finance Bill 2024.

PPDA Chairman Abdul Sami Khan raised alarms over the 0.5 percent advance tax imposed on petroleum dealers in the latest finance bill, arguing that this tax makes it impossible to sustain petrol pump businesses.

He urged the government to reconsider and immediately abolish the advance tax, warning that the association will shut down operations across the country if the tax remains.

He recalled plummeting sales for petroleum dealers and accused the government of supporting smuggling, claiming those who speak out face threats. The PPDA chairman also noted that taxes on every purchase puts further burden on petroleum dealers.

A delegation of petroleum dealers is scheduled to visit Islamabad today to seek meetings with the Finance Minister, the Petroleum Minister, and the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue.