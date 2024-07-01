Finance Minister Praises FBR for Achieving Tax Collection Target for FY24

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters today and held a meeting with Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Members of the Board.

The minister praised and congratulated FBR for its exemplary performance in surpassing the revenue collection target for the financial year 2023-24 by collecting Rs. 9,311 billion.

He expressed confidence in FBR’s capabilities and hoped that the Board will continue to play a pivotal role in achieving the government’s fiscal objectives. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State also appreciated FBR for exceeding the annual revenue target despite many odds and issues.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening the FBR and supporting its initiatives aimed at enhancing revenue collection, digitization and economic documentation.