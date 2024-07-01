Iran Wants More Students From Pakistan

A delegation of students from several Iranian universities visited Punjab University on Sunday.

The group, led by Dr. Seyyed Abolhasan Navvab, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Iran’s University of Religions and Denominations, included heads of various universities, teachers, and researchers.

Dr. Navvab emphasized his efforts to strengthen ties with Pakistani universities and enhance cultural relations between the two countries. He highlighted the Iranian government’s commitment to fostering excellent relations with Pakistan, noting that these ties could have been stronger in the past. He also mentioned the global presence of Pakistanis.

The delegates expressed their desire to increase the number of Pakistani students studying in Iran, noting that thousands of foreign students are currently enrolled in Iranian universities. They stated that centers had been established at Iranian universities to facilitate academic dialogue between Iran and Pakistan.

PU Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mahmood shared that agreements have been made with Iranian universities to promote collaboration. He expressed a desire to enhance research cooperation with Iranian institutions.

The Iranian delegation toured various departments at Punjab University and showed interest in diverse educational and research fields.