Karachi Bans Swimming in Sea

The Karachi administration has imposed a month-long ban on bathing, diving, and swimming in the sea due to high tides and turbulent waves, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A notification issued by Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi stated that the ban on “swimming, bathing, diving, and wading in the sea/beaches and coastal lines within the territorial limits of Karachi” is effective immediately and will remain in place from June 28 to July 27.

The notification mentioned that a drowning incident occurred on June 20, 2024, at Karachi’s Hawks Bay Beach. The commissioner implemented the ban following the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s recommendation, citing that the sea has become hazardous due to high tides and turbulent waves, posing significant risks to swimmers and bathers.

ALSO READ Karachi Records Hottest July Night in 3 Years

Police have been instructed to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against those violating the ban imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.