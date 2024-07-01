Karachi Records Hottest July Night in 3 Years

As scorching, dry weather persisted in the city, it experienced its hottest July night since 2021, amid a spell of heatwaves.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), temperatures in July 2021 and 2022 hovered around 31°C, but last night saw a low of 32°C, marking a significant increase.

The PMD reported that last night’s temperature was 4.1°C above normal.

While sea breezes are expected to bring relief, the Met Office predicts hot and humid conditions over the next 24 hours, with temperatures likely to range from 35°C to 37°C.

For July, the PMD forecasts average temperatures around 27.9°C.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon anticipates sea breezes to bring sea clouds and the possibility of drizzling in the nights and mornings in the upcoming days.

ALSO READ Punjab to Receive 35% Above Normal Monsoon Rain

The capital of Sindh has been under a severe heatwave, briefly interrupted by scattered rains, offering a brief respite from the intense heat.

Health experts advise residents to consume homemade food and boiled water, avoiding outside eateries.

While no rain is expected today, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz suggests monsoon rains may start after July 8.