OGRA Notifies Slight Increase in LPG Prices for July

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs. 0.12 per kg, increasing the price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinders by Rs. 1.43 for July 2024.

In a notification issued on Monday, the regulator set the consumer price of LPG at Rs. 234.71 per kg for July compared to Rs. 234.59 in June. The 11.8 kg domestic cylinder price for consumers has been set at Rs. 2,769.66 for July 2024 compared to Rs. 2,768.23 in June.

In a short statement, OGRA said that the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and the US Dollar exchange rate. As compared to the previous month Saudi Aramco-CP remained unchanged.

However, the average dollar exchange rate went up by 0.06 percent resulting in an increase in LPG consumer price.