PIA Announces Massive Reduction in Umrah Ticket Price

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jul 1, 2024 | 12:04 pm

Pakistanis planning to perform Umrah next month can get discounted fares from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) until July 15.

A PIA spokesperson announced that Umrah pilgrims traveling to Madina from Pakistan will benefit from these reduced prices.

The discounted fares for round-trip tickets from Lahore and Islamabad to Madina are Rs. 86,000, while tickets from Karachi to Madina are priced at Rs. 76,000. These rates exclude taxes. Previously, the cost of an Umrah ticket was Rs. 120,000.

The spokesperson confirmed that the new fares are effective immediately and will be available until July 15. This year’s Umrah season began earlier this month, following the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which saw 1.8 million Muslims participating.

Saudi Arabia aims to increase the number of Muslims performing Umrah to 30 million annually. Abdulrahman bin Fahd, an assistant undersecretary for Umrah Affairs, mentioned this goal in an interview with Al Ekhbariya TV. The plan targets over 10 million Umrah pilgrims this year.

