PTA and FIA Raid Illegal Mobile Phone SIM Seller in Hasilpur

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a raid against a telecom franchise at Raja Chowk, Hasilpur.

The franchisee was allegedly involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

During the operation, authorities seized 3 laptops, 1 CPU, 2 Telenor Easypaisa devices, and 34 active SIMs. Additionally, they found 55,000 digital images of fingerprints and 368 QR codes for Telenor Easypaisa accounts on the confiscated laptops. Three individuals, including an employee of Telenor Easypaisa, were apprehended and are currently under investigation by the FIA.

According to PTA, this action followed complaints filed by the PTA based on information regarding illegal SIM issuance by the sales channel. The raid reflects the PTA’s commitment to addressing and eliminating the illegal issuance of SIMs.