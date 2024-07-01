SSGC Removes over 900 Illegal Connections in Sindh and Balochistan

Sui Southern Gas Company removed 915 illegal connections in residential areas of Sindh and Balochistan following targeted raids, arresting two individuals on charges of direct theft and tampering with the transmission line.

In Karachi and Hyderabad around 420 illegal connections were removed in raids conducted in the residential areas in Garden, F. B. Area, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, and Ramaswami. Service lines were removed and theft claims are being raised.

ALSO READ Govt Imposes Up to 55% Regulatory Duty on Imported Goods

In Balochistan SSGC’s theft control teams continued to tighten the noose on the gas theft miscreants by removing 470 illegal connections from the residential areas in Quetta, Pishin, Kalat and killis around these cities. More than 12 fake meters were also removed during the operations. Theft claims are being raised accordingly.

More raids on overhead and underground connections were conducted by SSGC teams in the Nawabshah and Larkana regions and summarily 25 connections were dismantled.

Theft clamps and rubber pipes used in the theft were removed and claims are being raised. as theft is one of the major reasons behind Unaccounted-for-Gas (UFG) or line losses.

In a significant case, culprit Suno who was charged with tampering with the transmission line, assuming it was carrying oil, was arrested by Jamshoro Police after forceful prosecution by SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operation’s prosecution team.

In Larkana, Zulfiqar Solangi who was involved in stealing gas and selling it to his neighbor was taken into custody on orders from Gas Utility Court after the latter rejected his bail application.