Strong Monsoon Currents Enter Upper Pakistan From July 3

The Met Office has announced that strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal will penetrate the upper parts of the country from July 3.

Under the influence of this weather system, the following areas can expect:

Kashmir: Rain, wind, and thundershowers, with some heavy to very heavy falls at times, in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from July 2 to 7, with occasional gaps.

Punjab/Islamabad: Rain, wind, and thundershowers with some heavy to very heavy falls at times in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Mianwali from July 2 to 7, with occasional gaps. Rain and thundershowers in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan, and Layyah from the night of July 4 to July 7.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Rain, wind, and thundershowers with some heavy to isolated very heavy falls in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan from July 3 to 7, with occasional gaps.

Balochistan: Mainly hot and humid weather in most districts. Rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in the eastern parts of Balochistan (Khuzdar, Kalat, Zhob, Barkhan, Jaffarabad, and Naseerabad) from July 3 to 7.

Sindh: Mainly hot and very humid weather in most districts. Rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, and Larkana from July 4 to 7, with occasional gaps.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather, with rainfall in areas such as Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar during the week.

Possible Impacts and Advisories

Torrential rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kashmir, and the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from July 4 to 7.

Water flows in eastern rivers are likely to increase during the vigorous monsoon activity.

Urban flooding is expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Peshawar from July 4 to 7.

Landslides may disrupt roads in the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy downpours, windstorms, and lightning may affect daily routines, and cause weak structures like roof/wall collapse of kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels to be damaged during this period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping the weather forecast in view.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious, manage their travel according to weather conditions, and avoid untoward situations during the wet spell.