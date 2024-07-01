WhatsApp Brings Event Planning to All Group Chats

In May, WhatsApp unveiled a feature named Events for its new Communities function. The company also promised to bring Events to regular groups “in the coming months.”

While there’s no official launch date yet, some Android users in the WhatsApp beta program (version 2.24.14.9) can already create Events in their chats, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The report included a screenshot showing the Events feature accessible in regular, non-Community groups.

WhatsApp has added a new “Event” button to group chats under the paperclip button for attachments. This lets people create invitations for things like movie nights or book clubs. Everyone in the chat can see the invitation and choose to join the event. Only the person who created the event can change the details later on.

These events are protected with the same end-to-end encryption as your regular WhatsApp messages for an extra layer of privacy. Android users can try this feature early by joining the WhatsApp beta program. Events for group chats have also appeared on the WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 24.13.72) and it works the same way as its Android counterpart.

Although there is no official word on a stable release, it should not be long since the feature has already appeared on the beta version.

Other changes WhatsApp is working on include a redesigned preview page for status updates, a new shortcut to instantly reply to video messages, new stickers with enhanced animations and more vibrant colors, the ability to choose different Llama models for Meta AI, several bug fixes, and more.