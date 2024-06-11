WhatsApp Status to Get New Privacy Option Soon

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jun 11, 2024 | 12:50 pm

In 2017, WhatsApp introduced the Status feature, enabling users to share text, emojis, photos, and more with their contacts for 24 hours. However, the visibility wasn’t necessarily for all contacts – the Status Privacy setting gave users the flexibility to choose if their status updates would be visible to all contacts, only certain contacts, or everyone except certain contacts.

Fast forward to last month, WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.10.10.75 incorporated a small popup that simplified the Status Update Privacy setting before posting a new update. Now the WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.12.27) is testing the same feature, meaning it should hopefully roll out to for Android phones soon.

At the very least, this serves as a prompt to remind users of their existing privacy settings, ensuring they don’t overlook the need for any changes. If alterations are required, users can conveniently make them without having to navigate through the settings. This enhancement is designed to make users more aware of their audience for each update.

For those who are part of the beta channel, this feature may already be visible. If not, it’s expected to be progressively rolled out to additional testers in the coming days. As for a release to the live version, there is no release date as of yet, but WhatsApp will likely announce the rollout once it happens.

