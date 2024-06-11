WhatsApp Status to Get New Privacy Option Soon

In 2017, WhatsApp introduced the Status feature, enabling users to share text, emojis, photos, and more with their contacts for 24 hours. However, the visibility wasn’t necessarily for all contacts – the Status Privacy setting gave users the flexibility to choose if their status updates would be visible to all contacts, only certain contacts, or everyone except certain contacts.

Fast forward to last month, WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.10.10.75 incorporated a small popup that simplified the Status Update Privacy setting before posting a new update. Now the WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.12.27) is testing the same feature, meaning it should hopefully roll out to for Android phones soon.

