Daewoo Bus Terminal in Peshawar Sealed Yet Again

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, in collaboration with the District Administration Peshawar and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), has sealed the Daewoo Bus Terminal in Peshawar. This action, taken on Monday, is in response to the transport company’s failure to replace old buses operating on routes in the province’s southern districts.

ALSO READ Peshawar Has Banned Rickshaws at This Road

The decision follows the government’s strict directives to upgrade the aging fleet. Noticing the continued operation of old buses, the authorities served a notice to Daewoo Express, demanding the replacement of these buses. The joint operation saw officials blocking the entry gate of the terminal on G.T. Road with concrete barriers, effectively stopping the bus service.

Officials from the district administration emphasized that Daewoo Bus Service’s management must arrange for new buses and strictly follow the official code of conduct. Failure to comply will result in additional legal action against the company.

This is not the first time the Daewoo Bus Terminal in Peshawar has faced such action. Previously, the terminal was sealed due to numerous complaints regarding outdated buses, poor hygiene in washrooms, lack of facilities in waiting rooms, and an inadequate air conditioning system in 2022.

The bus terminal was unsealed in 2022 however, as evident from the recent action against them, the problems persist.