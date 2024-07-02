Google’s Next Foldable Phone to Bring Better Multitasking and More

Google is announcing its next line of Pixel hardware earlier than usual in August this year. Alongside the usual Pixel 9 candy bar phone lineup, there is speculation that the next Pixel Fold will tag along, expected to be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Tech expert Mishaal Rahman of Android Authority discovered hints in the code for Android 14 QPR2 suggesting an improved split-screen mode for the upcoming foldable Pixel phone. This means users might finally be able to run apps side-by-side even when holding the phone upright (portrait mode).

This is a big deal since the lack of this feature was a major complaint with the original Pixel Fold. While other improvements might be revealed later, the potential for a revamped split-screen mode could be a game-changer for those considering the next Pixel foldable. Rahman also spotted hints of a new screen resolution in the code, suggesting further display enhancements.

The leaks also hint at a new, higher resolution for the foldable’s main display (2,076×2,152), though the exact screen size remains unknown. The previous Pixel Fold had a 7.6-inch inner display with a 2,208×1,840 resolution.

With the official Google event just a month away, we can expect more details to emerge. The event is likely to be a major one, potentially showcasing not only new Pixel phones but also new wearable, audio accessories, and the official launch of the Android 15 operating system. Additionally, there might be news about advancements to the Gemini large language model.

Pixel 9

In related news, the vanilla Google Pixel 9 has appeared in a bright pink color model in a hands-on video shared on X (formerly Twitter). The tweet claims that the Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria with 256 GB storage.

It appears to ditch the flat edges of previous models in favor of a curvier look, reminiscent of iPhones. The back features a glossy finish, while the sides and camera bar have a contrasting matte texture. This design closely matches renders leaked in late March.

Google has traditionally offered its flagship Pixel phones in muted colors, with black and white being the most common options. However, this year’s leaks hint at a bolder color palette for the Pixel 9, potentially including several vibrant options.

Real or Fake?

The authenticity of this video remains unclear as it is not shown with a working screen, meaning it is unknown whether it is a dummy or a pre-production unit.

Traditionally, Pixel leaks originate from Vietnam, where they’re manufactured. This video, however, surfaces from North Africa, a region where Pixels aren’t produced or sold. Until the source provides more details or shows the phone’s functioning, it’s better to approach this leak with skepticism.