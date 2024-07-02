Government to Introduce 100 Eco-Friendly Buses in Faisalabad

The government plans to introduce 100 environment-friendly buses in Faisalabad, announced by MNA Chaudhry Shehbaz Babar during a meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) in Faisalabad. Initially, the buses will operate within the Ring Road area, expanding to tehsil levels later to benefit students and industrial workers.

Chaudhry Shehbaz Babar highlighted the government’s commitment to improving citizens’ lives by providing essential services at their doorstep. He emphasized the importance of security for Muharram and suggested another DCC meeting before Ashura. He also mentioned the government’s efforts to accelerate public welfare and development projects.

Furthermore, plans are underway to establish an information technology university and a teaching hospital in Faisalabad. Chaudhry Shehbaz Babar proposed that the new hospital be built near Ring Road on Sammundri Road to serve residents of Sammundri, Tandlianwala, Gojra, and Toba Tek Singh. This would help reduce the burden on existing hospitals like Allied Hospital-I and II.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh informed the meeting that local transporters were ready to support the new bus service. Additionally, he shared updates on various development projects, including the Annual Development Program and the Suthra Punjab program. He mentioned that 93 schemes were already underway, with 37 new ones starting soon. A crackdown on irrigation water theft is also planned to address complaints from farmers.

Several officials, including Senator Talal Chaudhry, MPA Jafar Iqbal Nagra, and other local leaders, attended the meeting to discuss these initiatives.