Govt to Run Feeder Buses Along Metrobus Routes

The Punjab government has announced several key decisions following a comprehensive review of the road network in the Rawalpindi district, adding more feeder buses along the Metrobus routes. Chaired by the Provincial Minister for Communications and Works, Malik Sohaib Bharat, the meeting held at the Rawalpindi Commissioner’s Office was attended by local parliamentarians and heads of relevant government institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Bharat underscored the pivotal role of transportation and road networks in bolstering the economic system of any country. He outlined the government’s strategy to prioritize the completion of major roads in the initial phase, followed by linking roads in subsequent phases.

Emphasizing the importance of cooperation between government bodies and public representatives, Minister Bharat urged elected officials to prioritize the completion of development projects within their respective constituencies, particularly focusing on schemes where significant progress has already been made.

Furthermore, Minister Bharat directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to activate filtration plants and tube wells in areas with ample water availability. Additionally, he mandated the allocation of one percent of the funds from each development project towards plantation efforts, highlighting the government’s commitment to combating environmental pollution.

During the briefing session, the Rawalpindi Commissioner urged Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) to designate temporary transfer stations to ensure cleanliness within their constituencies. The commissioner also provided updates on the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2023-24, revealing that 314 schemes have been incorporated, comprising 227 ongoing and 87 new initiatives. Notably, 28 schemes have already been completed, with significant progress made on the remaining projects, utilizing approximately 87% of the allocated funds.

Key highlights from the meeting included the progress of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, with 30% completion achieved thus far. Additionally, the refurbishment of Holy Family Hospital is scheduled for completion by May 20, while the transformation of Liaquat Bagh Library into an e-library has been successfully executed. Moreover, plans are underway to introduce 78 feeder bus services in the city, covering 80% of the area and facilitating commuters’ access to Metrobus stations across Rawalpindi.