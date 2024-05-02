Punjab Opens Multiple Fully Equipped Field Hospitals

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Punjab government’s newly established field hospitals in Lahore on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz emphasized that these facilities are fully equipped with all necessary amenities. She highlighted the significance of these field hospitals, noting that they will be deployed to remote areas lacking healthcare infrastructure to provide essential services.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Field Hospitals Project in Punjab, the chief minister said that health facilities have been brought to the doorsteps of people in a short span of 6 weeks. “Field hospitals are for those areas where there is no big hospital or good clinic. It is a complete hospital equipped with all the basic facilities available in any good clinic. Some 32 field hospitals will spread in different areas of Punjab. Field hospitals will go to the rural areas and provide the best medical facilities to people there.”

The chief minister said: “The field hospital is a state-of-the-art healthcare facility. It has an AC, a diagnostic unit, a lab, ultrasound, ECG, X-ray, and pharmacy facilities. Facilities like OPD, immunization, first aid, lady health workers, and school nutrition will also be available in a field hospital.”

She said: “Containers were used for something else before today. By climbing the container, people have been exhorting the public to burn, strangle, beat, and kill. The container abusers stopped free medicines for cancer patients and took to the streets. But if a government comes to serve its people, they become container hospitals. Medicines for cancer patients have been restarted, and the fund for the medicines has also been increased from Rs2 billion to Rs6 billion. The revamping of 2,500 Basic Health Units and 300 Rural Health Centres of Punjab is in full swing.”

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz mentioned the Punjab government’s initiative to set up 200 mobile clinics for urban centers. Additionally, she announced plans to launch the province’s inaugural air ambulance service within the next two weeks.