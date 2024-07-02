Green Meters Used in Solar System Banned

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jul 2, 2024 | 2:14 pm

According to a report on Tuesday, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has prohibited using green meters commonly used in solar systems. Instead, orders have been issued to replace them with Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters. Sarwar Mughal, Director of Customer Services, issued a notification enforcing the ban on green meters.

LESCO will now issue a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to purchase AMI meters for solar connections. Consumers will then be responsible for purchasing these meters from the market based on the NOC. However, this shift to AMI meters will impose an additional financial burden of Rs20,000 on consumers.

The price disparity between AMI meters and green meters amounts to twenty thousand rupees. The installation of AMI meters is expected to mitigate issues such as overbilling and electricity theft.

