HEC Approves Massive Increase in Vice Chancellor Salaries

The Federal Higher Education Commission has approved a salary increase for university vice-chancellors. This decision was made during the 43rd meeting, chaired by HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed.

The meeting concluded that vice-chancellors’ salaries across the country were too low and needed to be increased and standardized. The new salary will match a tenure track professor, totaling Rs. 1 million including all allowances.

Furthermore, the meeting approved the Transnational Policy 2024. This policy mandates that 35 Pakistani universities and colleges affiliated with foreign universities must obtain a new No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to grant admissions.

These institutions must partner with universities ranked in the top 700 globally, secure an NOC from their home country, and then obtain an NOC from Pakistan before commencing admissions.