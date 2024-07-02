Shaheen Afridi Praises Arch-Rival India’s 2024 T20 World Cup Victory

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi praised India’s performance in the T20I World Cup 2024 final, stating that they deserved their victory. The nail-biting final on Saturday, saw India edge out South Africa by 7 runs to claim their second T20 World Cup title after 17 years.

Rohit Sharma and Co. put on a terrific performance with both the bat and bowl with Virat Kohli scoring a crucial 76 off 59 balls to help India post a commanding 176 total. In response, the Proteas nearly chased down the total but India’s ace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya shifted momentum in India’s favor.

Speaking to reporters in London, Shaheen Afridi reflected on the high-stakes match in Barbados, saying,

I watched the game and enjoyed it. Both teams played well, but on the day, the team that manages pressure best wins. India played a good brand of cricket and deserved to win.

India’s triumph has sparked conversations about the team’s journey and resilience, qualities Afridi highlighted. “Strong teams compete in the World Cup, and they come after going through a process,” he said. This comment reflects the rigorous preparations and strategic planning that teams undertake to perform on the world stage.

Afridi also took the opportunity to reflect on Pakistan’s performance in the tournament, where they were eliminated in the group stage. “I think we need to correct a few things and if we work hard, results will be with us,” he noted. His call for introspection underscores the need for Pakistan to address its shortcomings and rebuild stronger for future competitions.