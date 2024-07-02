Hundreds of Climbers Flock to GB to Climb K2 and Other Mountains

As the climbing season begins, hundreds of local and international climbers are heading to Gilgit-Baltistan to scale eight-thousander peaks, including K2. According to the Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department, over 1,700 permits have been issued to foreign tourists for climbing peaks in the region, with 175 of these permits specifically for K2 (8,611 meters).

Many climbers have already set up base camps at K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum-I, and Gasherbrum-II. Among them is Sajid Ali Sadpara, son of the renowned high-altitude climber Mohammad Ali Sadpara. Sajid is attempting to climb K2 without supplemental oxygen and also plans to scale Broad Peak (8,051 meters) this year.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr. Sadpara mentioned that several expedition groups, including female teams, have arrived at the K2 base camp. Some climbers have established their base camps, while others have begun trekking from the Skardu and Shigar districts.

A base camp staff member told Dawn that supplies for various expedition teams are being delivered to the base camps by local porters. The expedition teams are expected to start their summit attempts after July 20.

Notably, two all-female expedition teams are on their way to Skardu to attempt to scale K2. One team is a joint Pakistan-Italy expedition group, while the other comprises six Pakistani women. Additionally, a Pakistani female climber and a Saudi female climber will also attempt to scale K2. Last year, the Gilgit-Baltistan government collected Rs450 million in permit fees from mountaineers.