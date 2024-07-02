Mari Petroleum Successfully Drills 4th Well in Sindh

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (PSX: MARI) has successfully drilled and tested a fourth appraisal well in Ghazij formation (Ghazij Discovery) in the Mari D&PL, the company informed the main bourse on Monday.

MPCL is the Operator of Mari D&PL with 100 percent working interest. This well is a part of the appraisal program for the Ghazij discovery, which was disclosed by MARI earlier on January 25, 2023.

The well was spudded in on April 21, 2024, and drilled down to a depth of 1,006 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate from the well was 5.0 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 363 pounds per square inch (psi) at 128/64-inch choke size.

The well shall be put into production in due course after the completion of requisite regulatory formalities, MARI added.

