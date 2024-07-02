Oppo A3 is a Great Budget Phone With Attractive Pricing

Following its launch of the A3 Pro earlier this year (a 5G phone exclusive to China), Oppo offers a more budget-friendly option with the standard A3. This new model prioritizes affordability by using slightly less powerful hardware compared to the Pro version. However, the cutbacks are relatively minor.

Design and Display

The A3 still packs a punch with a large 6.67-inch OLED display featuring sharp FHD+ resolution. This display delivers vibrant colors thanks to its 10-bit technology, ensures smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate (further enhanced by a 240Hz touch sampling rate), and provides superior durability with the latest Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display can also get incredibly bright, reaching up to 1,200 nits.

Internals and Software

To keep the price down, Oppo equips the A3 with a seasoned processor, the Snapdragon 695, instead of the Dimensity 7050 found in the Pro model. This chip is paired with either 8 GB or 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB UFS 2.2.

For those needing even more space, a microSD card slot is included for expandable storage while the software is governed by Android 14 with Color OS 14 on top.

Cameras

The camera system takes a step back as well. The main sensor is a 50MP unit with an f/1.8 lens, capable of capturing 1080p video at 30fps. It’s accompanied by a basic 2MP depth sensor on the back. The 8MP front-facing camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout on the display and can also record 1080p video at 30fps.

Battery and Pricing

While the charging speed isn’t as fast as the A3 Pro’s 67W, the regular A3 still boasts a respectable 45W fast charging via its USB-C 2.0 port. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh (19.55Wh) battery, which is identical in capacity to the Pro model’s battery but offers a significant improvement over the A2’s charging speed.

Oppo A3 is available in its Chinese store for a starting price of only $220. The three colors to choose from include green, black, and purple.

Oppo A3 Specifications

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) GPU Adreno 619 OS Android 14, Color OS 14 Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display 6.7″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2412 pixels, 12Hz, 1200 nits, 1B colors RAM 8 GB, 12 GB Storage 256 GB, 512 GB Card Slot Yes Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front Camera 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Colors Black, Purple, Green Battery

5,000 mAh, 45W wired charging Price

$220